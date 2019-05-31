Speech to Text for Indiana set to host Free Fishing Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

yet to be released. a lot of you may like fishing. but it's always a little more fun "when it's free"! this weekend.. you can reel-in the family.. and take to the waters "no" strings attached. "free fishing weekend" allows hoosiers to fish "without a license" or, "a salmon-trout stamp". "several parks" will host families throughout the weekend. we've put wabash valley locations on your screen right there. they include: "cecil m. harden lake" in rockville and "the wabashiki fish and wildlife area" in west terre haute. and it's important to note.. those "2"-sites will onl offer "free fishing" on