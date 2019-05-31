Speech to Text for Terre Haute Police Department set to roll out brand new, newly designed squad cars

to nearly "900". "new sets of wheels" will soon patrol the streets.. to help keep "you" and "your fami safe". 'terre haute police" received "new cars". they ordered them "in january". "chief shawn keen says".. they'll be rolling-out "12"-marked and "5"-unmarked vehicles. "this time".. they've secured a "5"-year financing plan. "chief keen says".. this will help lower maintenance costs and keep officers safe on the job. ////// /////// "effectively, what we want to do is have a fleet program in place to where we're replacing those cars when they should be replaced versus running a marked squad car 12, 13 years. it becomes dangerous when you do that." /////// "chief keen says".. "the department" also voted on a slightly new look for the patrol cars. "he says".. they've kept the same design for roughly "18"-years. a timeline for when the new cars will be put into rotation.. has