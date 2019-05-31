Speech to Text for Local Girl Scout troop lends a hand to those in need

a local girl a local girl scout troop.. is helping those in need in the community. troop 4-2-6-2.. was helping with catholic charities "manna from 7 distributions" today. "the scouts" took the money from their cookie sales to create care packages for people. they included things like: shampoo.. toothpaste.. and even cookies! those involved say.. its been a blessing. ///// /////// "we sold girl scout cookies and took the money that we need./// we buy toiletires for the people that didn't have that much." /// " i feel like im making a difference. i feel like i was called. i don't think i could walk away if i tried." /////// the group manna from 7 passes out food every friday. and they are always looking for donations. you can learn much more about their program.. or how to get involved.. over on our website. that's w-t-h-i