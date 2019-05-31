Speech to Text for The legalities of weed across the state line

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more movement.. when it comes to legalizing marijuana in the land of lincoln. this is brand new information for you.. as "this legislation" has now passed "th house"! the next step.. the governor's desk. so, with "marijuana" on the brink of becoming "legal" in illinois. is it legal "across state lines"? officers say.. "the law" still stands. in indiana.. the possession of marijuana "will result in an arrest". that's regardless "if" the drug was purchased legally in illinois. "indiana state police" are actively training "on drug recognition". officers are looking at different behaviors affecting yours eyes, your speech, and other movements. "news 10" spoke with "sergent matt ames". "he says".. this is something "they'll be closely watching". /////// 1:45:33;15-1:45:48;29 //////// "people are thinking that if they buy it legally over in illinois that it's legal to have over here in the state of indiana. what they need to realize is there's 50 states in the united states and each state has their own preferences on what laws will be enforced and what laws will not be enforced" /////// "news 10" will keep you updated.. on this developing news "making history". again, "marijuana legislation" passed "the house"