Speech to Text for Changing the Indiana smoking age

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a u-s senator for indiana.. is at the forefront in supporting "a national effort". "senator todd young" is fighting to raise the age of purchasing tobacco from "18" to "21". "the senator" was in terre haute this afternoon "for a press conference". news 10's "richard solomon" was there. he joins us now.. to talk more about his push "for change"! //////// susie... the overall goal of this campaign is to prevent people from ever starting to use tobacco or, experiment with vaping. health officials say both can be linked to major health problems. for example.. respiratory issues and various forms of cancer. listen to this... national data reveals that about 94% of people start smoking *before* the age of 21. by raising the age to 21...many are hoping that it will steer younger generations away. ////// "just because it's electronic and that its vapor it's not gonna hurt them as much as cigarettes /// we want this to apply across the country though because we don't want folks driving across state lines and bringing back harmful products that will injure our children." //////// you just heard from krista kane...a student at west vigo high school. we'll hear from her more on the vaping she sees amongst her peers. that's at the top of the hour. reporting live in vigo county im news 10's richard solomon back to you. ///////