Speech to Text for Police investigate after they say a strangulation and battery with a club led to a shooting

and then booked "into the vigo county jail". "police" were called to a home in the "23"-hundred block "of stultz street" last night. "detectives say".. "a woman" was being strangled by her husband.. that was this man.. "thomas morson". the victim's "16"-year-old brother then stepped-in to break-up the fight. "police say".. "morson" turned on the teen and beat him with a club. that's when a 3rd party reportedly shot "morson" . he was treated at a hospital 'for a superficial gunshot wound".. and "then take to jail". "morson" appeared in court this morning. he faces charges "of strangulation", "domestic battery", and "battery with a deadly weapon". "judge chris newton" ordered a "no" contact order.. with any