Speech to Text for The '100 deadliest days of summer' is officially here: how you can keep your teen safe behind the wh

given an update on the extent of the kids' injuries.. this week starts triple-a's "100 deadliest days of summer." that period falls between "memorial and labor day." during that time--- the average number of teen-driver crashes "increases" by 15-percent. that's according to a-a-a. over the past 5 years... nearly 35-hundred people died in accidents during that time. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us this morning... she's live with ways to stay safe on the roads this summer. jon...alia.. a-a-a research says that crashes spike during the summer because teens are out of school for several months. the good news--that doesn't always have to be the outcome... and there are precautions you can take before hitting the road! indiana state police say it's important to avoid distractions.. make sure both hands are on the wheel... and make sure you are well rested before taking off. i spoke with one local who knows the dangers of reckless driving first-hand. corianne bones is a mother of two--with one more on the way. she was involved in several accidents as a teen. as she got older, and motherhood took priority.. she realized how your choices on the roads could have an impact other people. [take sot incue: everyones out exploring outcue: because of it to: 0:11 duration:0:11] "everyone's out exploring, they're doing fun things..having fun which i completely encourage but they don't think about everything else that could happen because of it." no matter the time of year, it's always important to stay aware before hitting the roadways. these tips could save your life and someone elses. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch,