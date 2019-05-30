Speech to Text for Washington tennis

back... the washington girls tennis is our last remaining team from the wabash valley... the lady hatchets were practicing this evening, before their state quaterfinals match tomorrow after against center grove... this is washington's very first trip to state, last saturday they won the programs first semi-state title... what there doing is impressive when you consider they don't have a senior on the roster.... their journey to state has been anything but easy, they've won every one of their postseason match by a score of three-two.... the girls say this has been a journey they'll never forgot and they hope they have a few more matches left in their magical season! < awesome feeling. didn't think i'd ever experience it. wild ride. look forward to the state tourney and what happens. how everything is going to play out. i have confidence in my team. made it this far. why not keep proving ourselves. every match we go into and say why not us. keep doing that with each match we go into.>