Speech to Text for Lauren England

humbling.> indiana state track and field signee lauren england was named the 2019 girls mcmillan award winner... the terre haute south senior is one of the top discuss throwers in indiana. she enters the state finals saturday with the top seed. she was a member of four south track and field sectional champion teams...between discuss and shot put she's a five time individual sectional champ..... england is a four-time state qualifer. she's was conference indiana champ in both shot put and discuss... lauren is honored to join the prestigious list of mcmillan award winners! < pretty much everyone who gets this award goes on and does great things. hoping i can live up to expectations of it. thought i expectations of it. thought i had a chance. i hope, i put in a lot of hard work. i didn't know for sure. really exciting to get