Clear

Jack Sherman

THN senior wins boys McMillan Award

Posted: May 30, 2019 11:13 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Jack Sherman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the most prestigious individual athletic award a vigo county athlete can earn was handed out today and a pair of sycamores earned the mcmillan award... indiana state football signeed jack sherman has been named the 2019 boys mcmillan award winner... the senior was a four-year member of the terre haute north football team, earning three letters... the patriot is regarded as one of the top lineman in indiana.... three times he's earned all-conference, he's a two-time all-star selection, sherman was named a 2019 indiana all-star.... jack also excelled in track...he's a two-time state qualifier in shot put... this honor is extra special to sherman, because he knows not a lot of guys at his position win this award! < benig a lineman we don't get a lot of the recognition. i'm really happy i got it. super proud to have it, very
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Spotty Rain & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington tennis

Image

Lauren England

Image

Jack Sherman

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Vermillion County student to build veterans memorial wall for Eagle Scout project

Image

Garfield creator donates items for Special Olympics athletes

Image

Terre Haute, Rockville, and Linton nursing homes set to close

Image

Crime Stoppers: The search for Bradley Hild

Image

Military Museum prepares new facility for ribbon cutting

Image

Assisted living facility hosts fundraiser for Backpack Program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers