Speech to Text for Jack Sherman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the most prestigious individual athletic award a vigo county athlete can earn was handed out today and a pair of sycamores earned the mcmillan award... indiana state football signeed jack sherman has been named the 2019 boys mcmillan award winner... the senior was a four-year member of the terre haute north football team, earning three letters... the patriot is regarded as one of the top lineman in indiana.... three times he's earned all-conference, he's a two-time all-star selection, sherman was named a 2019 indiana all-star.... jack also excelled in track...he's a two-time state qualifier in shot put... this honor is extra special to sherman, because he knows not a lot of guys at his position win this award! < benig a lineman we don't get a lot of the recognition. i'm really happy i got it. super proud to have it, very