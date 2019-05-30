Speech to Text for Vermillion County student to build veterans memorial wall for Eagle Scout project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana! a local student is working on a project to honor those who fought for our country.. peyton wood is working on his eagle scout service leadership project. he chose to make a memorial wall for veterans.. the wall will be made out bricks with the names of past and current service men and women... it will go near the current flagpoles on the south vermillion high school football field. it's a project wood says he came up with all on his own. "i feel like the veterans deserve so much more credit than they get. and they deserve all the credit in the world because they sacrifice so much for us. they sacrifice their time with family, their lives. and they deserve to be recognized. " you can have a brick honoring a service man or woman you know.. we've linked you to how you can