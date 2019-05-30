Speech to Text for Garfield creator donates items for Special Olympics athletes

you you probably know jim davis as the creator of "garfield the cat". but what you might not know is that he's a native of muncie, indiana and he's a long-time supporter of the special olympics. davis donated boxes of garfield memorabilia to the "am-vets" of indiana. and today...special olympic athletes at "happiness bag" in terre haute got to pick out some items. 3 p-j's...slippers..backpacks... shirts. the hardest part was making up their minds as to what to take! ...he's always been an avid supporter of special olympics and ya know he always he's brought laughter and smiles to ya know adults and chlldren...especially children. and he has a warm spot for participants of special olympics..." olympians compete next weekend in terre haute. it's the 50th anniversary of special olympics