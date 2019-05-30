Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: The search for Bradley Hild

to commit murder. vigo county sheriff john plasse is once again asking for you help in finding a suspect. in tonight's crime stoppers report... he explains who deputies are searching for.. <this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. the sheriffs office is needing your help locating this individual. take a look at this image. bradley hild is wanted for felony battery out of division 6 superior court. hild is a 21 year old male. he is approximately 6 feet 2 inches, hazel eyes and brown hair. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10