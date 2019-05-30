Speech to Text for Military Museum prepares new facility for ribbon cutting

a project two years in the making is wrapping up. the "indiana military museum" has been working to expand it's capabilities. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he tells us how volunteers played a big part in the museum's new exhibit. with a cut of the ribbon tomorrow morning the indiana military museum will offically more than triple it's size. that's good news for one volunteer whose seen the project through it's beginnings. <it's a busy afternoon at the indiana military museum for karen steele. she's helping to put the finishing touches on the museum's newest expansion. "it looks to me like we could work all day. you know it's actually not dirty. we're just trying to fluff and buff a little." volunteers like steele are helping to get the new building prepared for a ribbon cutting tomorrow morning. she says the facility has come a long way from it's beginnings. "this building was dark, dreary, damp. just packed full of artifacts. and it was like off limits." two years ago the museum began a project to convert the storage area. a nearly one million dollar project now has reached completion. "we feel like this gives the visitor the total emersion into the realism in the scene. you see the blown up normandy church over there. the background then you put all the mannequin soldiers, the artifacts, the vehicles, the artillery around that. and you think you're on that spot." artifacts from world war one up to modern times. all displayed within a twenty two thousand square feet space. museum curator jim osborne hopes the new facility will not just educate visitors...but also bring visitors into the area. "the idea of course is to develop more interest and more tourism for southern indiana and i think that is happening." steele says she's glad to bring more people in to help educate them on the country's history. "we're preserving history so that others can, especially our young people, can learn about. and then honoring those that have served."> a ribbon cutting for the new facility happens tomorrow morning. that event begins here at eleven oclock. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10. hey kevin! we're sullivan sixth graders. what's the weather going to be?