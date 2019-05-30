Clear

Assisted living facility hosts fundraiser for Backpack Program

Assisted living facility hosts fundraiser for Backpack Program

Posted: May 30, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Assisted living facility hosts fundraiser for Backpack Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what's ahead. one local assisted living facility has a new initiative. it's to create independence from hunger. harrison's crossing in terre haute hosted a special fundraiser. it raised money for the vigo county school corporation backpack program. as part of the fundraiser...the facility sold some delicious food. that includes a nacho bar. the facility also sold raffle tickets for some cool prizes. organizers say it's all about making sure kids don't go home hungry. "it just really touched our hearts. so we decided to use this opportunity for one of our fundraisers to earn money for the backpack program and independence from hunger so that we can make a contribution to the community and to the children" the backpack program sends kids home with food when school is not in session. vacations and holidays can be trying times for many students because their only meals
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Spotty Rain & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Military Museum prepares new facility for ribbon cutting

Image

Assisted living facility hosts fundraiser for Backpack Program

Image

Rockville nursing home set to close

Image

Deadly plants

Image

Federal appeals court upholds courts ruling for restitution in Franklin Fennell case

Image

Police have identified the victim in a Sullivan County murder investigation

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Officer honored with Kevin Artz Award

Image

Summer Day Camp underway at Clay County Y, sign-ups still available

Image

Fight over a handgun ends with a shot fired and a Terre Haute man arrested

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers