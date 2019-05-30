Speech to Text for Assisted living facility hosts fundraiser for Backpack Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what's ahead. one local assisted living facility has a new initiative. it's to create independence from hunger. harrison's crossing in terre haute hosted a special fundraiser. it raised money for the vigo county school corporation backpack program. as part of the fundraiser...the facility sold some delicious food. that includes a nacho bar. the facility also sold raffle tickets for some cool prizes. organizers say it's all about making sure kids don't go home hungry. "it just really touched our hearts. so we decided to use this opportunity for one of our fundraisers to earn money for the backpack program and independence from hunger so that we can make a contribution to the community and to the children" the backpack program sends kids home with food when school is not in session. vacations and holidays can be trying times for many students because their only meals