Speech to Text for Rockville nursing home set to close

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local nursing home facility will soon close its doors. news 10 received reports on "rockville nursing and rehab" i rockville, indiana. they said the nursing home will close in the near future. news 10 reached out to the facility's parent company. that's "chosen healthcare". leaders there say they're consolidating locations throughout indiana. they say they hope to use their resources where they fit best. the facility will close august first.