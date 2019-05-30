Speech to Text for Deadly plants

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a disease that could kill million of trees is now in indiana.. and possibly the wabash valley at 5 o'clock...we told you about "sudden oak death". it's a fungus phodadendrun plants could carry. at least 70 walmarts and 18 rural kings in indiana received these plants. that's according to the department of natural resources. news 10's richard solomon spoke to a plant expert. he has more on what happened when d-n-r visited the local store. expects are visiting stores to dispose of infected plants. in fact... a gardner at the terre haute rural king says the department of natural resources paid them a visit yesterday. the store had to get rid of many "rho-do-dendruns" those are flowering bushes that grow in the shade. they threw them out to stop the disease from spreading. era nicholas is the nursery manager for rural king in terre haute. she told me... already people have been contacting her store about the fungus. nicholas says she glad dnr is stepping in to help. "if there's a problem it's nice to know about the pproblem. /// this rhodadrenden virus i didn't know anything about it until i got a call yesterday " the dnr says yesterday " the dnr says it's currently testing other plants for the fungus. i spoke with a dnr spokesperson today. she told me they expect all of the infected plants to be off the shelves by the end of the week. if you've bought a "rho-do-dengrun" plant in the last 4 weeks you can call 866-no-exotic. an expert will answer any questions. reporting live in deming park, im news 10's richard solomon, back to you.