Speech to Text for Federal appeals court upholds courts ruling for restitution in Franklin Fennell case

commit murder. news 10 is also following breaking news out of terre haute. a federal appeals court has upheld the restitution amount in the franklin fennell case. under today's order, fennell "must" re-pay the vigo county school corporation. the amount is 110, 600-dollars. it's the amount investigators said fennell and frank shahadey received in "kick-backs" from contracts involving the school corporation. fennell argued the amount was too-high and had been calculated incorrectly. the court disagreed and said fennell didn't prove there was an error. fennell is currently serving a 24-month prison sentence.