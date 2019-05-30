Speech to Text for Police have identified the victim in a Sullivan County murder investigation

we're following breaking news tonight out of sullivan county. that's where authorities have identified the victim in a homicide investigation. the sullivan county sheriff's office says the victim is 61-year-old patricia dorsett from sullivan. deputies say they had been searching for dorsett since saturday may 25th. that's when her friends reported her missing. an autopsy performed on wednesday confirmed dorsett's death was a homicide. authorities arrested danny wilson jr and renee huffines in connection to this investigation. wilson faces charges of murder. meanwhile huffines faces charges of