Speech to Text for Thursday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. patchy fog after 2am. otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. west wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. chance of precipitation is 40%. friday a 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. patchy fog before 8am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. west northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 61. southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. "there are producers that are in place that our growers so that we can hopefully keep that problem out of the state of indiana /// make sure that you destroy those plants and everything that would be your best course of action as a home owner.... d-n-r says people who have bought "rho-da-dendrun" plants from rural king or walmart locations in indiana.. in the last 4 weeks should take action. you can destroy them... or call your local county extension local county or call your destroy them... you can action. should take last 4 weeks indiana.. in the locations in there's a chance **you may have plants infected with a disease that could kill trees. it's called sudden oak death. the indiana department of natural resources says the plants came from oklahoma.. and now they're here in the hoosier state. so far.. more than 70 walmart stores and 18 rural kings in indiana have had the infected "rho-da-dendrun" plants. that's according to a d-n-r spokesperson. like the name suggests... it could kill oak trees... like ones around here at deming ones around trees... like could kill oak trees... like ones around here at deming park. those are simply flowering bushes that grow in the shade. shade. grow in the bushes that flowering simply of plants are these kinds park. here at deming ones around trees... like tonight a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. patchy fog after 2am. otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. west wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. chance of precipitation is 40%. friday a 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. patchy fog before 8am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. west northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 61. southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. tonight a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. patchy