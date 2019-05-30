Clear

Thursday Early Forecast

Posted: May 30, 2019 6:23 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. patchy fog after 2am. otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. west wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. chance of precipitation is 40%. friday a 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. patchy fog before 8am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. west northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 61. southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
