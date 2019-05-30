Speech to Text for Officer honored with Kevin Artz Award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this information on w-t-h-i t-v dot com. the hard work and dedication of a local police detective was recognized this morning. "brian bore-bow received the "kevin artz memorial law enforcement officer of the year" award. this honor is given by the "breakfast optimist club" in terre haute. it's named after vigo county sheriff deputy "kevin artz"... who was killed in the line of duty. detective bore-bow has served on the vigo county drug task for the last five years. terre haute police chief shawn keen says "bourbeau's" exceptional work ethic makes him deserving of this award. "he's been on the department 9 years and every minute of that he goes 100 miles an hour. he puts 110% in everything that he does. he's just an amazing officer, an amazing detective. i couldn't say enough good things about him. he's just one of those people that you have that you can count on and depend on to do as much as he possibly can." last year... the family of fallen terre haute police officer "rob