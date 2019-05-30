Speech to Text for Fight over a handgun ends with a shot fired and a Terre Haute man arrested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

smoke inhalation. "2" men fighting over a handgun.. lands "1"-of them behind bars. police say a fight escalated when "1"-suspect got handgun from a vehicle. it happened at a home in the "18"-hundred block of south 4th street in terre haute. police say the "2"-suspects began to fight over the gun. that's when police say the gun went off. the gun was reportedly then thrown into some nearby bushes. police arrested "this man".. "42"-year-old "tony park". he's facing a number of charges.. including "possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon".. "criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon" and "possession of stolen property". no one was hurt during the incident.