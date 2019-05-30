Speech to Text for Terre Haute man enters a guilty plea; accused of splitting 14-month-old boy's tongue with scissors

are "no" new details to release. new information at this hour.. in a child neglect case we've been following since january. "scott edwards" has now entered a "guilty plea". according to court records.. "edwards" was taking care of his girlfriend's "14"-month old son.. cameron. during that time.. records show "cameron" suffered a split tongue.. likely cut with scissors.. along with several bruises and other injuries. "edwards" faces charges of "aggravated battery" and "neglect of a dependent". both are level "3"-felonies.. with a possible sentence of "3" to "16"-years piece. judge "sarah mullican" will sentence "edwards" at a later date. meanwhile.. "cameron's" mother.. "holly cota".. was scheduled for a pre-trial conference today. a jury trial is set for june