Cleaning up the West Union Cafe after flooding

Posted: May 30, 2019 6:12 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

good good good 3 afternoon. i'm heather good. in for susan dinkel. it's thursday, may 30th. another chance of rain is in the forecast this evening... but earlier today... the water from yesterday's storm receded enough in some areas to reveal significant damage. news 10 has been bringing you updates from west union, illinois. the small town along route 1 was pounded with rain yesterday. now people are working together to cleanup so a beloved restaurant can reopen. i spoke with the west union caé owner and some loyal customers to find out more. < "it'll be shining when i'm done." employees... friends... and loyal customers gathered at their regular spot thursday morning... but traded in coffee cups for buckets of bleach. wednesday... a storm dumped inches on rain -- in just a few hours -- on the west union caé. west union caé owner kaycee adams says, "it has no where to go, nowhere. so, it just stayed on top the ground and just pooled where it had to." nats: pulling up flooring where it had to is right here -- the back dining room. the damage was so bad the restaurant had to close for the day. luckily -- other areas of the restaurant will just need a good cleaning. kaycee adams owns the restaurant and says she's never experienced anything like this in her nine years here. she's still waiting to learn how much this damage will cost her -- but -- says the health inspector has already cleared the restaurant. nats: tooth brushing floor customer and friend sara riggs says, "it doesn't really leave mud, it leaves sludge." loyal customer and friend sara riggs says she wants the restaurant to reopen as soon as possible so she came prepared to help. customer and friend sara riggs says, "my dandy little tooth brush, a brush and steel wool and my knee pads. " adams says she's learned her community has her back... and she'll be more prepared next time. west union caé owner kaycee adams says, "we got a good customer base and we've got a good family and friends base so i think we're going to be alright."> adams says she will update the west union caé facebook page so customers know if it will customers page so caé facebook the west union she will update adams says adams says she will update the west union caé facebook page so customers know
