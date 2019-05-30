Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Posted: May 30, 2019 1:17 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 1:17 PM
afternoon, but there could also be a few breaks of sunshine. some light rain looks possible this evening, and maybe a few brief thunderstorms. the sky will begin to clear overnight, with a low at 59. then, mostly sunny tomorrow and a high at 80.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
