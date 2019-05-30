Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

afternoon, but there could also be a few breaks of sunshine. some light rain looks possible this evening, and maybe a few brief thunderstorms. the sky will begin to clear overnight, with a low at 59. then, mostly sunny tomorrow and a high at 80. we'll keep the clouds around for the afternoon, but there could also be a few breaks of sunshine. some light rain looks possible this evening, and maybe a few brief thunderstorms. the sky will begin to clear overnight, with a low at 59. then, mostly sunny tomorrow and a high at 80. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets. we'll keep the clouds around for the afternoon, but there could also be a few breaks of sunshine. some light rain looks possible this evening, and maybe a few brief thunderstorms. the sky will begin to clear overnight, with a low at 59. then, mostly sunny tomorrow and a high at 80. now.. here's now.. here's