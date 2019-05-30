Speech to Text for 'It means more than anyone could ever know,' Local restaurant owner shares her appreciation for the

this hour... the floodwaters have gone down... for the most part... in areas around the valley. but late last night... people in "southern clark county" were busy protecting their homes and businesses from the rising water. the rain started around 1 yesterday...and dropped about six inches of rain within just a few hours. the rain continued throughout the day, ending just before midnight. new for you this morning... we spoke with one business owner... who's seen major storm damage. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from west union, illinois to tells us more about it. jon...alia.. mother nature took over...and it seems like this town couldn't catch a break. i'm out here now, since this did happen late last night we are still learning all of the details.. but this is what we've gathered so far. west union cafe is one of the businesses that got hit pretty hard with the flooding. the entire back portion of the restaurant is underwater. the sheriffs department and several members of the community came together to bring out sandbags to contain some of the water. late last night we managed to speak with kaycee adams. she is the owner of west union cafe. she shares how the community came together in a time of need. [take sot incue: west union is outcue: matter of 10 minutes to: 0:16 duration:0:16] "west union is just sometimes unfortunate but at the same time we're fortunate than most places because our family and friends and our community they pulled together in the matter of 10 minutes." adams says they are still in need of help... and hope to have an estimate on the damage later on today. in the meantime, we will continue to follow this story and bring more details as they become available. reporting in west union, jordan