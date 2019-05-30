Clear

'It means more than anyone could ever know,' Local restaurant owner shares her appreciation for the

'It means more than anyone could ever know,' Local restaurant owner shares her appreciation for the community after heavy rains flooded the area

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: May 30, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

this hour... the floodwaters have gone down... for the most part... in areas around the valley. but late last night... people in "southern clark county" were busy protecting their homes and businesses from the rising water. the rain started around 1 yesterday...and dropped about six inches of rain within just a few hours. the rain continued throughout the day, ending just before midnight. new for you this morning... we spoke with one business owner... who's seen major storm damage. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from west union, illinois to tells us more about it. jon...alia.. mother nature took over...and it seems like this town couldn't catch a break. i'm out here now, since this did happen late last night we are still learning all of the details.. but this is what we've gathered so far. west union cafe is one of the businesses that got hit pretty hard with the flooding. the entire back portion of the restaurant is underwater. the sheriffs department and several members of the community came together to bring out sandbags to contain some of the water. late last night we managed to speak with kaycee adams. she is the owner of west union cafe. she shares how the community came together in a time of need. [take sot incue: west union is outcue: matter of 10 minutes to: 0:16 duration:0:16] "west union is just sometimes unfortunate but at the same time we're fortunate than most places because our family and friends and our community they pulled together in the matter of 10 minutes." adams says they are still in need of help... and hope to have an estimate on the damage later on today. in the meantime, we will continue to follow this story and bring more details as they become available. reporting in west union, jordan
'It means more than anyone could ever know,' Local restaurant owner shares her appreciation for the

Scattered showers and storms possible. High: 81°

Flooding in West Union - Phone interview with Kaycee Adams

Tracking rain and flooding across the Wabash Valley

North Vermillion softball

TH Rex practice

South Vermillion softball

ISU Baseball

Jalen Cardinal

Wednesday Late Forecast

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus