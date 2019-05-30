Speech to Text for Scattered showers and storms possible. High: 81°
Thursday: Scattered showers and storms possible. High: 81°
Thursday night: Lingering evening showers and storms possible, then cloudy and cooler. Low: 59°
Friday: Mainly sunny. Not as hot. High: 80°
Detailed Forecast:
A cold front moving through the area today should bring the last of the rain, at least for this week. Sunshine will return tomorrow,but flooding will be a continued concern especially in low areas and low roadways.
REMEMBER: TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN!