Scattered showers and storms possible. High: 81°

A cold front moving through the area today should bring the last of the rain, at least for this week.

Posted: May 30, 2019 6:50 AM
Updated: May 30, 2019 6:54 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms possible. High: 81°

Thursday night: Lingering evening showers and storms possible, then cloudy and cooler. Low: 59°

Friday: Mainly sunny. Not as hot. High: 80°

Detailed Forecast:

A cold front moving through the area today should bring the last of the rain, at least for this week. Sunshine will return tomorrow,but flooding will be a continued concern especially in low areas and low roadways.

REMEMBER: TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN!

Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
