Speech to Text for Tracking rain and flooding across the Wabash Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the latest details we have on the case.. and take a look at this.. heavy rain is causing a major concern across the wabash valley... flooding is the number one concern right now.. that's where we want to begin our coverage tonight.. kevin orpurt's in the weather center tracking even more rain.. tonight a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thursday showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thursday night a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. kevin i went down just about 20 miles down just kevin i went wind 3 to 7 mph. northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. kevin i went down just about 20 miles south of terre haute. southern vigo county, along with part of sullivan county is flooding. farm fields have standing water in them, and some people can't even drive through their driveways. there was even a car that was starting to get submerged in water. tree limbs also were falling down, and the high winds we're splitting trees in some places. in many places, the ditches were overflowing. even to the point that water was flowing right over the roadways. in some of these shots, you can hear the wind howling, and the raindrops hitting the microphone. with more rain in the forecast, we are far from out of the woods yet. stay with us here at storm team 10, because we'll be sure to keep you up to date with the latest information. meanwhile.. the waters were too much for a vigo county couple. sugar creek fire fighters tell news 10 they had to evacuate the elderly couple from their home. it happened near farmerburg on middletown drive. fire fighters say water was blocking their home and their neighbors.. so they used a boat to get them out. they say the water was waste deep. all together they rescued a 3 people and a dog. this just in to our newstoom.. people are out sandbagging the town in west union, illinois... that's where flooding is a major concern.. take a look at this incredible video.. storms brought flooding and high wind across several areas in the wabash valley... this video was given to us by kaycee adams in west union, illinois... its just one of the areas that have seen a lot of rain over the past 7 hours.. we'll hear from one woman currently battling that flood a little