North Vermillion softball

Lady Falcons win very first regional title

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:53 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

back... the north vermillion softball team tonight was trying to end frontier's three-year regional title run and bring home the programs very first regional championship... lady falcons played their regional title game at frontier.... north vee was up two-one in the sixth....keely bush up with the bases loaded....she brings in two with a deep double to center..... bottom six....ashton steinbrenner ends the inning with her quick reflexes at first to snag the liner.... bottom seven....north vermillion up four-three, but frontier has the tying run at third with two out.... emily fitzwater gets frontier to ground out to jayde norris at second.... that does it, north vermillion upsets frontier four-three.... the lady falcons makes history winning their very first softball regional title.... < we all knew they were a good team but we knew they were beatable. we've been playing really good ballgames. i thought we could do it, i believe in us and we did it. so proud. a lot of first for these girls this year. upper classmen have been working for this and had goals set. finally able to meet some of their goals. all the hard work, preparation and blood sweat and tears starting to pay off.>
