TH Rex practice

the terre haute rex start year number eight tomorrow night, when they open their season at danville.. manager tyler wampler tonight gathered his team for the first time this season for a light workout at strive 365..... after winning the prospect league championship last year wampler says his guys better be ready because they'll have a bullseye on them. < going to be a lot different. previous two years before we won in 18 that was our goal. heard a lot about the 15 championship. we wanted to get our own. now we do have one and people going to be gunning for us. we want to try