South Vermillion softball

Lady Wildcats ready to shock everyone at semi-state

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

south vermillion is one of two wabash valley high school softball teams that has advanced on to semi-state... the lady wildcats last night shocked many when they upset defending 2a state champs speedway to win the programs very first regional title.... south vermillion now gets tecumseh at the 2a forest parke semi-state.... the lady braves are no stranger to this stage...they've won three straight regionals....south vee knows they'll be the underdog, but that's fine with them... its been like that the whole way for them during the state tourney and they've enjoyed playing the cinderella role! people aren't expecting us. we're expecting us. we're ready to show them what we can do. execution. done it defensively. lay down the bunts.
