Speech to Text for South Vermillion softball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

south vermillion is one of two wabash valley high school softball teams that has advanced on to semi-state... the lady wildcats last night shocked many when they upset defending 2a state champs speedway to win the programs very first regional title.... south vermillion now gets tecumseh at the 2a forest parke semi-state.... the lady braves are no stranger to this stage...they've won three straight regionals....south vee knows they'll be the underdog, but that's fine with them... its been like that the whole way for them during the state tourney and they've enjoyed playing the cinderella role! people aren't expecting us. we're expecting us. we're ready to show them what we can do. execution. done it defensively. lay down the bunts.