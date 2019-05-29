Clear
ISU Baseball

Sycamore ready for NCAA Tourney atmosphere

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

when we get there.> two days until first pitch for the sycamores in the ncaa baseball tourney.... indiana state opens friday at 1 pm against mcneese... the second seeded sycamores will be trying to win their first ncaa tourney game in 24 years.... one thing isu is looking forward to this weekend is the venue....their regional is at nationally ranked vanderbilt, which has one of the better atmospheres in college baseball.... < just the atmopshere. we don't get to play in that a ton. when you get down there sec atmosphere. remember playing at mississippi state couple years ago, that atmosphere was crazy. everybody is going to be fired up and we'll be ready to get after it. .
Thunderstorms/Heavy Rain
