Speech to Text for Jalen Cardinal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... vincennes lincoln baseball saturday will try to win their first regional title since 2002, the alices won it all that year... with star senior jalen cardinal going vincennes likes their chances in their regional semifinal game at the university of evansville against perenial powerhouse evansville memorial..... these two faced each other during the regular season, with memorial winning three-one... since then cardinal has raised his pitching to another level, the eastern illinois signee threw a two-hit shutout in the alices sectional title win monday giving his teammates plenty of confidence heading into regionals... < with jalen pitching anything is possible. we're really happy with our big left hander on the mound. proud of the depth of our pitching staff. we're happy to be there. going to take out best shot