Working on big 12-Points plan

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:23 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 10:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

arrived.. but fire crews say they got out safely. a group of people in terre haute is working together to make one part of the city more beautiful. we've reported on the 12 points revitilization intiative before. tonight they had a meeting to discuss their future projects. that includes bringing people back to the area. news 10's sarah lehman was at that meeting she joins us now live with what their next plans are. patrece... about 30 people filled the cranky's resturant in terre haute. they were all their to talk about their big plans for 12 points in terre haute. < "we gotta think positively" asall different kinds of people came together tonight with one mindset -- to clean up 12 points and make it beautiful again. "picking up trash, cleaning up sidewalks, shoveling up curb dirt and getting into dumpsters and trash cans so we're just really trying hard to clean up as best we can." jennifer mullen says right now they're focused more on cleaning up the area, but they have a lot of big plans in the works. "we really want to revitilize the 12 points area and to do that one of the things is to just bring people up here. to bring people to see what's already here in 12 points /// we just want to bring people back into 12 points to see whats here and start dreaming about what could be." karen long has lived in the area for almost 20 years. she says that's why this project is so important to her. but the group knows to really make a difference...it takes a village! "it just it makes me have chills about how much people want this to thrive." > like any project they can use all the help they can get! if you would live to volunteer with them or donate we'll have more information on our website -- w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.
