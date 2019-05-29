Speech to Text for Red Cross hard at work helping areas hit by tornadoes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

meanwhile... the red cross is working around the clock after another weather system heavily damaged a town. we've told you about tornadoes that ripped through pendleton indiana... that's just northeast of indianapolis. the storm forced several people out of their homes. the red cross has sent in volunteers from all over the state to help. news 10 has learned at least one of those volunteers is from vermillion county. red cross leaders spoke with us over the phone today. they say the recovery efforts will take several people working together. "the damage is significant. there are major trees... that have felled houses, and taken down entire power lines, and sections of homes. for no one to have died or been more seriously injured is a blessing." officials moved the red cross shelter from pendleton high school.. to a