Storm Team 10: Tracking Wabash Valley flooding

Storm Team 10: Tracking Wabash Valley flooding

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:16 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 10:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the latest details we have on the case.. and look at this incredible video.. heavy rain brought flooding and high wind across several areas in the wabash valley... we'll show you the areas impacted and if we'll see relief... that's where we want to begin our coverage tonight.. kevin orpurt's in the weather center tracking even more rain.. tonight a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thursday showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thursday night a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. wind 3 to 7 mph. kevin i went down just about 20 miles south of terre haute. southern vigo county, along with part of sullivan county is flooding. farm fields have standing water in them, and some people can't even drive through their driveways. there was even a car that was starting to get submerged in water. tree limbs also were falling down, and the high winds we're splitting trees in some places. in many places, the ditches were overflowing. even to the point that water was flowing right over the roadways. in some of these shots, you can hear the wind howling, and the raindrops hitting the microphone. with more rain in the forecast, we are far from out of the woods yet. stay with us here at storm team 10, because we'll be sure to keep you up to date with the latest information.
