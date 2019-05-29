Speech to Text for Indonesian Air Force wraps up month-long training in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you new for you tonight at 6. terre haute had a few special visitors this month. news 10 stopped by the terre haute regional airport. that's where "turbines inc" has been training the indonesian air force's maintenance team. turbines inc. specializes in plane engines. the indonesian air force will be using those types of engines. we spoke with a member of the maintenance team. he says they have a lot to take home from this training. "we can learn more about the overhaul and repair so we can reduce the cost of the maintenance by repairing by ourselves." today marked the today today marked the indonesian air force's last day of training. they told us they're ready to get back home