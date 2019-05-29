Speech to Text for Illinois nursing home provides free lunch to first responders

for a possible second launch. a local nursing home is giving back to first responders. "united methodist village" in lawrenceville, illinois supplied lunch for local first responders. the facility provided hamburgers, chips, and drinks for free. items were helped by donations from local organizations. news 10 caught up with village chaplin brad fausnacht . he says it's important for "united methodist village" to give back to the county's first responders. "the police and the fire and the emergency rescue teams and all of those folks that are in and out of our facility here in lawrenceville. we're proud of them and they mean a lot to us." lunch was provided from eleven in the morning until two in