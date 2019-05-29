Speech to Text for Shakamak State Park set to receive kayak launch

a state park a state park will have money to make improvements. recently shakamak state park received a grant for 1 thousand dollars. it comes from the indiana parks alliance. the "friends of shakamak" group is adding a new kayak launch with the money. the new addition will make it easier.. and safer, to get in and out of kayaks. park leaders say.. it comes at a great time. kayaking has absoutely exploded at shakamak state park, if you've never taken the opportunity, come out and give it a try. the goal is to have the launch in place by the end of the season. "friends of shakamak" also has money set aside