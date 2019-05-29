Two charged in connection to Sullivan County murder

Clear
news 10 is following a breaking news story out of sullivan county. that's where several local police agencies are currently in the middle of a homicide investigation. good evening and thanks for joining us. we first brought you this story on news 10's first at five. good i'm live in front of the sullivan county sheriff's office. the sheriff here has **just released new information. the sullivan county sheriff's office arrested 40-year-old danny arrested 40-sheriff's office county the sullivan information. released new here has **just the sheriff office. sheriff's county sullivan front of the i'm live in now. we know right more on what now live with she joins us to learn more. now working to learn more. she joins us now live with more on what we know right now. i'm live in front of the sullivan county sheriff's office. the sheriff here has **just released new information. the sullivan county sheriff's office arrested 40-year-old danny wilson jr of indianapolis. and his companion 40 -year-old renee huffines...also of indianapolis. wilson faces charges of murder. huffines faces several charges including conspiracy to commit murder. sheriff clark cottom joins me now live to walk us through what we know.. < a search warrant was executed yesterday. that's when a body was recovered in eastern sullivan county. this morning.. an autopsy was conducted by doctor "roland kohr" at regional hospital. the death has been preliminarily ruled as a homicide. as of air time.. authorities are "not" releasing the victim's name. but they say there is "no" threat to the community at this time. again.. this is an on going investigation.> we will of course continue to follow this case and bring you updates as they become available. reporting live in sullivan. jada huddlestun, news 10. again... this case remains an active working investigation. we expect to learn more
