Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Community reacts to re-opening of Route One bridge in Lawrenceville

Community reacts to re-opening of Route One bridge in Lawrenceville

Posted: May 29, 2019 6:18 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Community reacts to re-opening of Route One bridge in Lawrenceville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"1"-wabash for travelers "good news" "good news" for travelers in "1"-wabash valley town. "lawrenceville, illinois" has been dealing with a number "of road construction projects" news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. how one of those projects.. has now wrapped-up. /////// < "for almost two years this bridge on route one in lawrenceville has been closed...causing headaches for motorists. just days ago that bridge re-opened. however work is not completely done." the bridge on the north side of town was opened late friday afternoon. the illinois department of transportation continues to work on its finishing touches. this includes sidewalk work, sodding and seeding, as well as grading and shaping. idot says any more closures will involve flaggers directing traffic. while route one has opened, work on four bridges on route 50 are ongoing. "3"-sets of traffic signals limit traffic in this area. idot says "3"-out of "4" of these bridges should be completed by the end of the year. today i spoke with "dustin piper". he owns the "brunch house in lawrenceville". he says he is glad to see the route one bridge re-opened. "i mean it's a little bit longer to go through town with all the stop lights and stuff. it's nice to just jump back on fifty, get on one, and come across the bridge and come to the back of the restaurant." "today i visited a business that was impacted by the closure of the route one bridge. at the top of the hour i'll speak with its owner and tell you how he feels about the bridge re-opening. in lawrenceville, gary brian, news 10 first at five will be right back.> /////// let's take a look
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Thunderstorms/Heavy Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Indonesian Air Force wraps up month-long training in Terre Haute

Image

Illinois nursing home provides free lunch to first responders

Image

Shakamak State Park set to receive kayak launch

Image

Two arrested for Parke County car break-ins

Image

Two charged in connection to Sullivan County murder

Image

Community reacts to re-opening of Route One bridge in Lawrenceville

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Vigo County CASA in need of more help

Image

Clinton hosts additional city clean-up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus