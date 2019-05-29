Speech to Text for Community reacts to re-opening of Route One bridge in Lawrenceville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"1"-wabash for travelers "good news" "good news" for travelers in "1"-wabash valley town. "lawrenceville, illinois" has been dealing with a number "of road construction projects" news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. how one of those projects.. has now wrapped-up. /////// < "for almost two years this bridge on route one in lawrenceville has been closed...causing headaches for motorists. just days ago that bridge re-opened. however work is not completely done." the bridge on the north side of town was opened late friday afternoon. the illinois department of transportation continues to work on its finishing touches. this includes sidewalk work, sodding and seeding, as well as grading and shaping. idot says any more closures will involve flaggers directing traffic. while route one has opened, work on four bridges on route 50 are ongoing. "3"-sets of traffic signals limit traffic in this area. idot says "3"-out of "4" of these bridges should be completed by the end of the year. today i spoke with "dustin piper". he owns the "brunch house in lawrenceville". he says he is glad to see the route one bridge re-opened. "i mean it's a little bit longer to go through town with all the stop lights and stuff. it's nice to just jump back on fifty, get on one, and come across the bridge and come to the back of the restaurant." "today i visited a business that was impacted by the closure of the route one bridge. at the top of the hour i'll speak with its owner and tell you how he feels about the bridge re-opening. in lawrenceville, gary brian, news 10 first at five will be right back.> /////// let's take a look