Wednesday Afternoon Weather

been made a crime a crime alert - an arrest has been made in a monday night stabbing. it happened on 3rd avenue in terre haute just before 11 p.m. two people were stabbed. emergency crews took both victims to local hospitals. we're still working to learn what led up to that stabbing. however, news 10 did learn authorities arrested fred whitlock. he faces charges of aggravated battery...criminal recklessness and invasion of privacy. a former youth coach in illinois still wants to change his plea on sex-crime charges. "barry wolfe" has filed an appeal. he wants the "appeals court" to overturn a judge's recent decision to not allow a plea change. wolfe previously pleaded guilty to "sexual assault and sexual abuse." right now... online records show his projected parole date as 20-68. a traffic alert for terre haute drivers.. terre haute's city engineer tells us the westbound lane of poplar street will be closed through june 7th..depending on the weather. that's from 25th street to brown avenue. crews will begin working on widening the road. the eastbound lane will still be open. positive feedback to the new i-learn test. that's according to vigo county school leaders. the i-learn test replaced the old i-step test. it was changed after a string of problems with the test. teachers were introduced to the program early. leaders noticed the program did not take up as much of its bandwith. the new test also gave school leaders the freedom to expand its technology. they were able to test out how the test would work with ipads.. versus computers. leaders say what problems they had.. they were able to work through. even then the number of times that happened was so much far less than what we've ever experienced before. for the most part things moved very smoothly." the scores will be available in august. they will be applied to the students new teachers roster at the beginning of the next school year. school is almost out for the year for some kids across the wabash valley it leaves them with a lot of uncertanity. one in five kids in vigo county deal with food insecurities. some programs are stepping up to help. vigo county school's will have certain days in the summer where they will have free breakfast and lunch. ryves youth center will also have a summer food program. it's something both places say is important. "i think people don't recognize really how important it is for children, especially young children to have nutritous access to nutritous food throughout the entire year right because we may go a day and choose to maybe skip a meal or two but sadly the majrity of the children here who participate at ryves youth center it's not a choice." we have more information on how you can help these programs and other programs in the wabash valley at wthi tv dot com. oblong illinois needs your help with cleaning it's waste water lagoons. the project would cost just shy of 400 thousand-dollars. because of this.. town officals will soon be knocking on doors. it's all in efforts to get surveys filled-out for a community development block grant. oblong is required to get 100 percent participation. if oblong does not get the grant the city will be forced to pay for it. "if you hear a knock on your door and you look out and it's me. don't, it's not bad i just need you to fill out a survey." the survey looks to see what the town's need is in order to be financially eligible for grant funding. 