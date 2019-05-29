Clear
Vigo County CASA in need of more help

Posted: May 29, 2019 5:35 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

organization.. an an organization.. that helps to put children first.. needs some help "themselves". continuing our coverage for you this afternoon.. "vigo county casa" is trying to make a difference in the area.. but "they say".. they simply don't have enough people. news 10's "rondrell moore" is in the studio.. with what "you" can do to help. ////// it's a story that may sound familiar to you.. "casa" in nee of volunteers. but leaders we spoke with say now.. that need is critical. if you're unfamiliar.. "casa" stands for "court appointed special advocates". these are people who stand in the gap for children who are in the government's care. many times.. these are the only positive adult influences in a child's life during that time. but the group depends on volunteers. "glenna cheesman" is the head of "vigo county casa". she says the group has more than "780"-active cases.. with wait list of more than "140". right now.. there are only "56"-volunteers. "cheesman" says they need more help. //////// 16:00:54,06 "if you have that need, and that giving desire, to make a difference, come see us, come talk to us. even if you're on the ledge and you're not quite sure that this is where you want to be come talk to us. " ///////// if you would like to become a casa volunteer you have to be "21"-or older. there is a process you'll need to go through. we have info on how you can do that on our website.. w-t-h-i t-v dot com. back to you. //////
