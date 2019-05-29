Speech to Text for The police and fire pension bill

"good news" for 1st responders in the hoosier state. that's as "indiana governor eric holcomb" has signed senate bill-"85". "that bill" raises police and firefighters' monthly retirement benefits by "2"-percent. it also gives surviving spouses "more money". now.. in order to collect these benefits.. "1st responders" must have served for more than "20"-years and be ove the age of "52". terre haute fire chief "jeff terre haute fire chief "jeff fisher says".. it's a great way to give back to those.. who have given so much to their communities. ///// //////// "when a firefigther or police officer is killed, or dies then sometimes that spouse is unable to go back to work for whatever reason emotional or they just can't do it, whatever reason, so they need income. /// for this to increase so they're able to financially take care of their families is huge." //////// "the new bill" goes into effect