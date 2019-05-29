Speech to Text for Parke County coroner releases a preliminary cause of death after crash

"for tomorrow morning". "the cause of death" has now been released in a recent parke county accident. "31"-year-old "teresa mccullough" died "of multiple blunt force trauma". that's according "to the parke county coroner". you may recall.. "mccullough" was killed in a "mccullough" was killed in a ca crash "on may 24th" "near bridgeton road" and bridgeton road" and "jeffries ford road" "police say".. this man.. "michael thacker" was "the driver" and "mccullough's boyfriend". "thacker" was charged "with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death". "police" searched the area for several hours before locating him at a home in vigo county. he remains behind bars