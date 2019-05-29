Speech to Text for Couple arrested for multiple child sex crime charges, with one facing an incest charge, returns to c

police say "incest" case are on the rise.. and vigo county is seeing it first-hand. a couple arrested for multiple sex crimes will appear in court this morning. "barbara and david day" face a series of charges... including "sexual misconduct with a minor". news 10's jordan kudisch joins us now live from the courthouse. jordan, what details can you share with this case? at 10 a.m. the "days" will be at this courthouse for an initial hearing. the last time they appeared in court, no formal charges were made.. that might just change today after the hearing. now, let's get to the details of the case. according to court documents the incident took place may 18th. the victim says it all started after the "days" starte getting physical... and motioned for the victim to join in. court records state the victim then had "sex" with david. while the "days" face while the "days" face similar charges.. barbara has an additional charge of "incest." i will be in the courtroom this morning following the details of the hearing. we will continue to bring updates as we learn more. reporting live in terre haute, jordan