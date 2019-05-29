Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Becoming windy. High: 84°

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Low: 66°

Thursday: Morning showers and storms. Cloudy afternoon. High: 76°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front is stuck across the middle parts of Illinois and Indiana. As long as it stays there, we'll have a daily chance of scattered showers and thundershowers. Highs will remain in the 80s for Wednesday, but Thursday will likely be a little cooler. Also on Thursday, the stationary front will finally move south and allow some cooler air to move in. Thursday and Friday night lows will be in the upper 50s. A chance of rain could return for the weekend, but it's a little early to nail it down with certainty.