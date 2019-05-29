Clear

Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Becoming windy. High: 84°

A stationary front is stuck across the middle parts of Illinois and Indiana. As long as it stays there, we'll have a daily chance of scattered showers and thundershowers.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Becoming windy. High: 84°

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Low: 66°

Thursday: Morning showers and storms. Cloudy afternoon. High: 76°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front is stuck across the middle parts of Illinois and Indiana. As long as it stays there, we'll have a daily chance of scattered showers and thundershowers. Highs will remain in the 80s for Wednesday, but Thursday will likely be a little cooler. Also on Thursday, the stationary front will finally move south and allow some cooler air to move in. Thursday and Friday night lows will be in the upper 50s. A chance of rain could return for the weekend, but it's a little early to nail it down with certainty.

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

