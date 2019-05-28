Clear

Northview softball

Lady Knights fall in regionals

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Northview softball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

big crowd at big crowd at northview for their softball regional game against defending 3a state champs new palestine... halle ellis in a jam in the first, new palestine has two on, but the northview junior pitcher bears down and gets a big strikeout to get out of the jam.... second inning...hailey richey saves another run for northview....she fields cleanly at third and fires home to nail the runner.... i've seen a lot of high school softball, new palestine had one of the best hitting lineups i've ever seen...they can flat out rake.... new palestine
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Warm, Humid, Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview softball

Image

South Vermillion softball

Image

May 28th Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Regional Hospital hosts recruitment events

Image

Summer food programs

Image

Rain leads to work delay at Linton park

Image

Kevin talks about the high river levels and the chance for more rain

Image

Hey Kevin - May 28

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus