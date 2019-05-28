Speech to Text for South Vermillion softball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thursday the south vermillion softball team made history winning their third straight sectional title for the first time ever... the lady wildcats were once again chasing history tonight trying to bring home the programs very first regional title... south vermillion hosted speedway tonight for a regional championship.... south vee threatening in the first...hailey boardman singles to shallow left to bring in a run, lady wildcats draw first blood in this one.... in the second, south vee would put another runner on....kyra fellows with a high blooper that drops in center between three speedway players.....that scores tori linnenkamp, south vermillion goes up two runs... allison shay-witch likes to go shopping at the gap...she fields an rbi in the gap in leftcenter, south vermillion rolling up three-nothing in the second... top five....south vermillion up three-one....speedway with a runner on and trying to put her in scoring position... lady wildcats catch speedway in a run down and they execute it to perfect, turning two to get out of the jam... top six another defensive gem from south vermillion...hailey boardman stops the sharp liner and short and fires to first to get the out... south vermillion does it, they knock off the defending 2a state champs in speedway three-one to win their very first softball regional title....