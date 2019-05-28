Clear

South Vermillion softball

Lady Wildcats win first ever regional title

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for South Vermillion softball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thursday the south vermillion softball team made history winning their third straight sectional title for the first time ever... the lady wildcats were once again chasing history tonight trying to bring home the programs very first regional title... south vermillion hosted speedway tonight for a regional championship.... south vee threatening in the first...hailey boardman singles to shallow left to bring in a run, lady wildcats draw first blood in this one.... in the second, south vee would put another runner on....kyra fellows with a high blooper that drops in center between three speedway players.....that scores tori linnenkamp, south vermillion goes up two runs... allison shay-witch likes to go shopping at the gap...she fields an rbi in the gap in leftcenter, south vermillion rolling up three-nothing in the second... top five....south vermillion up three-one....speedway with a runner on and trying to put her in scoring position... lady wildcats catch speedway in a run down and they execute it to perfect, turning two to get out of the jam... top six another defensive gem from south vermillion...hailey boardman stops the sharp liner and short and fires to first to get the out... south vermillion does it, they knock off the defending 2a state champs in speedway three-one to win their very first softball regional title....
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Warm, Humid, Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview softball

Image

South Vermillion softball

Image

May 28th Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Regional Hospital hosts recruitment events

Image

Summer food programs

Image

Rain leads to work delay at Linton park

Image

Kevin talks about the high river levels and the chance for more rain

Image

Hey Kevin - May 28

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus