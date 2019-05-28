Speech to Text for May 28th Rick's Rallies

this week on rick's rallies... madeline gilbert with an awsome play in left for shakamak....she does a good job of just getting to the ball... we don't get a lot of home run robbing catches in the area but linton's mercedes egger gave us one last week with this play....egger uses her tall frame in left to keep the ball in the ballpark... ellie jackman has been making defensive plays like this all season for northview....the lady knight is so athletic, she makes things look so easy with the glove...nice play at short... northview didn't get the memo not to test the arm of abby wardell....the sullivan leftfielder with the perfect throw to nail the runner at the plate for the outfield assist... parke heritage shortstop kailyn mckinney with an unbelieavable leaping catch....i have no idea how she made that play, but keep in mind she's just a freshman with a lot of upside... washington's jaydin pendly turned in one of the best baseball defensive plays i've seen all season....this is a great play, but when you consider he's a catcher with all the gear tracking that ball down in foul territory it makes it even more incredible... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could